An Iowa man with three prior driving under the influence convictions accepted a plea agreement Oct. 15 in Washington County District Court.
Cody Koenig, 26, of Crescent pleaded guilty to driving under the influence-third offense, aggravated, a Class 3A felony.
An enhancement hearing will be held at the time of sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for Dec. 3.
Koenig was arrested Nov. 17 by the Nebraska State Patrol after a trooper observed a gray Ford truck traveling southbound on state Highway 31 swerve in its lane and drive over the outside shoulder line, according to an arrest affidavit.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop near County Road 40 and made contact with the driver, identified as Koenig. The trooper reported he was met with a strong odor of alcohol coming from Koenig, whose eyes were bloodshot and glassy. His speech was also slurred. Koenig claimed he had only four beers.
During a field sobriety test, Koenig showed signs of impairment, according to the report. His blood alcohol content was 0.273; the legal limit is 0.08.
According to the report, Koenig has three prior DUI convictions in Douglas County in 2014, Dunn County, Wis., in 2015, and Plymouth County, Iowa, in January.
