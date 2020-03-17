The Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement announces the availability of its 2020 Winner's Circle Scholarships that are available to incoming freshmen and upper classmen enrolled in agriculture curriculum at any four-year or two-year university or college in Iowa.
Selections will be made by a committee of IFAA members, as well as faculty and staff of colleges with agricultural programs. Final approval will be made by the IFAA Board of Directors.
Applicants will be notified of results in July and scholarships will be presented at the Winner's Circle Scholarship Luncheon at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 22. The application for incoming freshmen can be found at iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9ZG53wTbi6CRnr7, and upperclassmen can apply at iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eesMMTBrqhDEcDP.
In 2019, over $192,500 in scholarships were presented to 111 Iowa youth active in livestock and agricultural projects.
The Winner's Circle Scholarships are sponsored by the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. IFAA, a non-profit organization, was organized in 1988 and is comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to encouraging 4-H and FFA livestock, poultry, and agriculture project members to pursue ag-related careers.
IFAA has a tradition of providing scholarships and other financial awards to college-bound youth who have a genuine interest in remaining active in the field of agriculture after graduation from college.
More than $2,864,825 has been generated since 1988 for 2,367 Winner's Circle Scholarships, 1,551 Performance and Carcass Awards, and 456 Sale of Champions livestock exhibitors.
