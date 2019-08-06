The Belmond-Klemme football team from north central Iowa traveled to Fort Calhoun on Thursday for a two-day joint football camp with the Fort Calhoun program.
The Iowa school’s coach Darwin Christensen is Fort Calhoun coach Andrew Christensen’s uncle.
Andrew said Belmond-Klemme is a farming community with a lot of tough kids. He said the school is similar in size to Fort Calhoun and they have a good football program.
The combined camp was an opportunity for all of the players to blend, learn and compete with some new people, Andrew said.
Sessions included offensive and defensive position breakouts, blended drills, individual team practice and team competition.
Players joined together for dinner, snacks, games and free time during the overnight lock-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.