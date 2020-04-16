2020 Weekly Iowa DNR Report
Stay safe during spring fishing season
As temperatures warm up this spring, many Iowans are wondering if they can still fish in light of the Covid-19 health emergency. The answer is yes, but be careful and responsible.
Iowa’s ponds, rivers and streams are open for fishing, and all regulations and license options are unchanged. However, it’s important to abide by the physical distancing protocols recommended by the state to help stop the spread of Covid-19, along with other protocols.
Keep the family safe when fishing this spring with these tips:
1) Try a new spot – if your regular fishing location is popular, try out a new one where less people are fishing. Look on www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal to find a list of dozens of easy to get to stocked lakes, ponds and parks.
2) Stick with your immediate family, but keep the groups smaller than 10 people.
3) Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize the interaction with people.
4) Bring sanitizer and wash your hands often;
5) Buy your fishing license online at gooutdoorsiowa.com.
If you can’t fish safely now, here are a couple ideas.
1) Bond with the family while practicing social distancing, while also learning fishing techniques at home
2) Organize the tacklebox, so everything will be ready once everyone can start.
3) Teach the young fishermen how to tie a fishing knot.
For more useful information, dial up www.iowadnr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.