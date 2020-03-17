Students from the area have made the Iowa Central Community College President’s List or Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
Receiving recognition are:
• Nicholas Tennis of Missouri Valley – Dean’s List.
• Skylyr Wohlers of Mondamin, President’s List.
To receive the academic recognition for the President's List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average with a of minimum six credit hours. Dean's List honors requires at grade point average of 3.5-3.99 with a minimum of six credit hours.
Iowa Central Community College is located in Fort Dodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.