Students from the area were named to the spring Iowa Central Community College President’s or Dean’s Lists.
Skylyer Wohlers of Mondamin was recognized on the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average with a minimum of six credit hours.
Those earning their way to Dean’s List recognition with a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 with a minimum of six credit hours include:
• Brandon Nelson of Logan.
• Nicholas Tennis of Missouri Valley.
Iowa Central Community College is located in Fort Dodge.
