State and national arts leaders to discuss future of arts in Iowa
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Iowans create and experience the arts. It has challenged artists and organizations to think differently and adapt in lots of new ways.
But Iowans – and Iowa artists especially – are resilient. They plan to discuss the way forward and hear from leading state and national voices in the arts during the first-ever virtual Iowa Arts Summit online on Aug. 7. Past summits have attracted more than 300 attendees.
"Iowa's artists and arts and cultural organizations are incredibly resourceful," Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz said. "We're going to take advantage of these unusual circumstances and this new format to not only come together, but to discover how we can embrace this new reality and bring about positive changes for our industry. I encourage all those in the arts and creative industries to join us for the summit."
Presented by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, this year's summit will focus on "moving from relief to resilience." Virtual sessions will explore knowledge, connections and collaborations the creative sector needs to adapt and move forward during this time of disruption and uncertainty.
Other sessions will focus on community engagement and inclusive arts programming practices along with effective strategic planning for nonprofits and business planning for artists. Virtual panels, breakout discussions and workshops will examine how artists and venues can stay in touch with audiences, engage new supporters and keep visions alive while reinventing the format of performances, events and gatherings.
"Our session tracks broadly reflect the tools communities need to move forward right now," Iowa Arts Council Arts Program Coordinator Lindsay Keast said. "The focus is not just to return to 'normal,' but to strengthen the creative sector so it can flourish."
The summit will also feature streaming entertainment, virtual tours and demonstrations by Iowa artists, and opportunities to collaborate on interactive arts projects. Artists and filmmakers, creative entrepreneurs, non-profit professionals and community leaders are encouraged to attend for a day of networking, learning and celebrating the arts in Iowa.
The summit will also feature the presentation of the Governor's Arts Awards.
If you go:
What: 2020 Iowa Arts Summit
When: Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Online (virtually)
Scholarships: Available to a limited number of Iowa artists and current arts students.
For more information, or to register, visit iowaculture.gov.
