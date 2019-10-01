Three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday at the intersection of 14th and Washington streets.
Blair police and Blair Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at approximately 1:15 p.m.
According to the report, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Jacob Salsberry, 17, of Blair, was northbound on 14th Street crossing Washington Street when the vehicle was struck by a 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Megan Tyler, 31, of Mondamin, Iowa.
The force of the impact caused Salsberry's vehicle to hit a 2008 Lexus GX, driven by Charles Beitelspacher, 67, of Herman, which was stopped at a stop sign on the north side of the intersection.
Airbags deployed in Tyler's SUV. All drivers were wearing seat belts.
Damage to Salsberry and Tyler's vehicles was estimated at $5,000 each. Damage to Beitelspacher's vehicle was $500.
Salsberry was ticketed for failure to yield.
