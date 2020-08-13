West Central Community Action (“WCCA”), Inc. is seeking bids from qualified food vendors to provide quality meals to assigned classrooms of its Head Start & Early Head Start Programs. Daily meals to serve toddlers, preschool age children and center staff in various classroom locations in Atlantic, Council Bluffs, Denison, Glenwood, Harlan, and Missouri Valley. A copy of this invitation for Bid (“IFB”) outlining the scope of work and instructions for bid preparation is available online: http://www.westcentralca.org (Located in the Head Start tab) or contact Kristine Lingle, Nutrition/Staff Recruiting Coordinator WCCA- Head Start, PO Box 709, Harlan, IA 51537 Email: klingle@westcca.org or by Phone: 712-579-6962. Bids are due by 12:00 p.m. August 27, 2020.
MVTN 7-29-20
