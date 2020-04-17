The State of Iowa is asking certified nursing assistants who are interested in assisting acute or long-term care facilities that become overwhelmed during this COVID-19 outbreak or suffer a loss of staff due to illness, to please follow these instructions:
• Create an account and a profile on the i-Serv website, iaserv.org.
In order to assist, it is very important that you complete the online profile with your CNA certificate/Direct Care Worker Registry information to be eligible for deployment. Once a profile is completed in the system, you must click on "SAVE."
You will then receive an email from "@notify2.mir3.com" that verifies that you created or updated an account. You will receive notification from "iowaresponds" with information if you are being requested to deploy.
