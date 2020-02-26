One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 29 south of Blair.
Blair Fire and Rescue and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at approximately 10:30 a.m.
According to preliminary information from Sgt. Richard Hiles, a delivery van and a semi-tractor trailer were headed west on Highway 30 when the van slowed to turn on CR 29. That's when the semi rear ended the van, causing it to turn over.
One person received minor injuries, Hiles said.
Traffic was slowed in the area, but the highway remained open.
The accident remains under investigation.
