Two people were injured in a near head-on collision Wednesday morning along U.S. Highway 30 near state Highway 31.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement and Arlington and Kennard rescue personnel responded to the crash just after 11 a.m.
Capt. Aaron Brensel said a Chevrolet SUV was westbound coming into a curve at the top of the hill when it crossed the center line and collided with the front driver's side of a semi-tractor trailer. The semi's tire blew, which caused it to lose control, cross the center line and strike a bridge on Highway 30.
Both drivers were checked by medical personnel. Brensel said the driver of the SUV had flu-like symptoms.
“The driver was claiming some medical issues so they are going to check him out,” he said.
Brensel said first responders were treating the driver as a possible coronavirus patient. First responders were taking precautions, including some who were wearing masks.
Highway 30 was shut down in both directions due to the crash. Deputies are investigating the crash, while state troopers were going to inspect the semi.
