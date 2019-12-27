One person was injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car Tuesday along state Highway 91 in Blair.
Blair police and Blair Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 3:16 p.m. on state Highway 91, which is also known as Fontanelle Boulevard in Blair.
According the report, a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle, driven Tyler J. McCarty, 25, of Omaha, was eastbound in the 2800 block of Fontanelle Boulevard driving approximately 45 mph.
As McCarty attempted to slow around the curve, he lost control of the motorcycle and overcorrected, causing him to enter the westbound lane, where a 2006 Ford Taurus, driven by James E. Gaylord, 42, of Blair, was eastbound.
Gaylord swerved off the highway to avoid the motorcycle. The car struck a post and came to rest in the ditch west of 25th Street. The motorcycle overturned and laid down on the north shoulder.
McCarty was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System with injuries.
No citations were issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.