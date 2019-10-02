Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning along state Highway 133 at County Road 34 south of Blair.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Kennard and Fort Calhoun fire and rescue personnel responded to the crash just before 6 a.m.
A pickup truck was fully engaged in fire when emergency vehicles arrived on the scene.
The male driver of the pickup and the female driver of a Jeep SUV were transported to area hospitals.
Southbound Highway 133 was shut down at County Road P30, also known as the Kennard cutoff, for nearly 90 minutes. Traffic was detoured to U.S. Highway 30.
The highway was reopened at approximately 7:20 a.m.
The accident remains under investigation.
The Enterprise will update this story when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.