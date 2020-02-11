One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Kennard Rescue responded to a one-vehicle accident Tuesday around 4 p.m. off Highway 30 and P30 near Kennard. The driver sustained minor injuries.
According to his preliminary investigation, Deputy Jack Dein said the driver of a Pontiac sedan was traveling east on U.S. Highway 30, when the driver swerved to avoid a Honda turning west off P30. She turned behind the Honda and hit the embankment. The airbag did not deploy.
The accident is under investigation. A citation is pending.
