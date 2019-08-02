One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident Wednesday along Washington Street in Blair.
Blair police and Blair Fire and Rescue responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Washington Street.
According to a report, two vehicles — a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Trey Kirlin, 23, of Modale, Iowa, and a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Joshua Baden, 34, of Logan Iowa — were stopped in the westbound left turn when the Impala was struck from behind a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by Nicole Schoening, 38, of Little Sioux, Iowa.
The report indicates Schoening, who was cited, suffered a medical issue, which caused her to black out. She had visible injuries. Schoening was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.
Schoening and Kirlin were wearing seat belts, Baden was not. Airbags did not deploy.
Damage to the vehicles included $3,000 for the van, $2,000 to the Impala and $700 to the Camaro.
