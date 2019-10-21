One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Arlington.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Arlington Rescue responded to the intersection of County Road 9 and Bell Street at approximately 8:28 p.m.
According to Capt. Aaron Brensel, Bailey Stoddard, 18, of Blair, was headed north on CR 9 in a 1998 Ford Escort when a 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by Grant Gibson, 16, of Fremont, turned left in front of her from Bell Street. The two cars collided in the intersection.
Brensel said it was apparent both drivers attempted to avoid the collision.
Stoddard was transported to Methodist Fremont Health with minor injuries. Gibson was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Stoddard's vehicle was totaled. Damage to Gibson's car was about $5,000.
