Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa has released the names of the students who were on the college’s academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 Winter Term.
Receiving recognition for the academic achievement is Cambria M. Reisz of Logan.
To be included on the Honor Roll an IHCC student must be enrolled fulltime and have a grade point average for the term of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
