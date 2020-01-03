A recent donation to the Jeanette Hunt Blair Animal Shelter was an "awesome tribute and memorial" to Heidy Martinez, said shelter manager Kathleen Engel.
Heidy, 14, died July 5 in a rollover accident on County 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23. She is survived by her parents, Jose and Yeny; her sisters, Jadin, Leah, Makayla and Makenzie; and grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Blair teen's parents and siblings made the donation to the animal shelter in her name Dec. 27, dropping off a "massive pile" of items, Engel said.
"This family spent a lot of money on these donations, and they were carefully picked out," she said. "(Heidy's mother) said they spent what they would have spent on her on Christmas in a way that she would have wanted. It was just heart wrenching."
The Martinez family donated treats, toys, food, kitty litter and holiday-related items. Engel said that being new to the area, she hadn't heard what happened to Heidy before the Martinez family arrived with donations.
"I was not expecting the donation. It was a surprise," Engel said. "I didn't know about the accident, and of course all my staff did … The family started telling me this story, and of course everybody was brought to tears in the shelter. I couldn't believe in their time of mourning, they're reaching out and still trying to do the right thing by what she would want."
Engel said she and the shelter's staff spent around an hour visiting with the Martinez family, getting to know Heidy, including her love of animals.
"Her mother said whether it was a gorilla at a zoo, or a butterfly in the yard, or a shelter animal, that's what her daughter cared about," Engel said.
Engel said the shelter's staff and the animals appreciate the donation that was made as a memorial to Heidy.
"She was only 14 years old. It's tragic that her life was cut short," she said. "The world's missing out on a very compassionate young lady that probably would have done a lot of good in animal welfare. In anything she did."
