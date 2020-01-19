NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of an Order Directing Sale issued by the District Court of Harrison County, Iowa, in an action pending in said Court at Case No. EQCV030660, where Abigail Land Holdings 11, LLC, An Iowa Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and Ricardo Gonzalez, et al, are Defendants, directing me as Referee to sell the following described real estate, to-wit:
LOT SIX (6) IN BLOCK TWELVE (12), TOWN OF MONDAMIN, HARRISON COUNTY, IOWA (the “Real Estate”)
I will sell said real estate at public auction to the highest bidder on February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on said day in the Lobby of the first floor of the Harrison County, Iowa Courthouse located at 111 N 2nd Ave., Logan, IA 51546.
The terms of sale are: cash at the time of sale in the full amount of the bid price, the amount of the bid price to be paid within one hour of the sale. Any additional terms of sale will be announced at the time of sale.
Whitney A. Estwick, Referee
Estwick Law, LLC
710 Illinois St., Ste. B
P.O. Box 713
Sidney, IA 51652
712-382-4119
MVTN 1-10, 1-17-20
