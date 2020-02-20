February 20
Planning Missouri Valley’s 150th
The next planning meeting for the celebration of Missouri Valley’s 150th year will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, in the MV Chamber of Commerce at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley. All are welcome to come help with the planning. For more details, contact the chamber director, Jeannie Wartman, at 712-642-2553 or director@missourivalleychamber.com.
Harrison County Republicans
Harrison County Republicans will meet Thursday, Feb. 20, at the 4th Ave Grill, 115 N Fourth Ave., Logan; 6 p.m. to eat, 7 p.m. meeting. Contact Wayne Bahr, 712-216-0842, for more details about this event.
February 22
Legislative Coffee in Logan
A Legislative Coffee will be held at the Logan Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 22. Area legislators will be present to update Harrison County citizens on current work in the Iowa Legislature. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This event is sponsored by The Logan Kiwanis Club and the Logan Chamber of Commerce. For more details, call 712-216-0200.
Free Prom Dresses
The Harrison County “Freely Given” Clothing Exchange will be open Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. so that Harrison County girls may come and pick out a free prom dress. Come early for the best selection. The clothing exchange is located in the Community of Christ Church, 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley.
February 23
Chicken Dinner
There will be a chicken dinner at the Little Sioux Church of Christ on Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning at 5 p.m. The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and dessert. A free-will offering will be taken at the door and the proceeds will go to the youth for church camp and other activities. For more information, you can contact Pastor Wayne Bahr at 712-646-2644.
February 26
WIC Clinic in Logan
A Women, Infants and Children clinic will be held in Logan on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. WIC clinics are offered as a way to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care. Call West Central Community Action, 800-338-4129, to make an appointment today, or to find alternate dates and locations.
Baby Café in Logan
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to St. Ann Catholic Church, 112 W. Third St., in Logan from 10 a.m. until noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Community Table
On the fourth Wednesday of each month, everyone in the community is welcome to share a delicious, free meal between 5–6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the United Methodist Church, 308 E. Superior, Missouri Valley. (Please use the Third Street entrance.) The only cost is your presence.
