February 13
HCHS Quarterly Meeting
The Harrison County Humane Society will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan. The public is welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Christina Dickinson, president, at 712-644-3003 or hchsadmin@harrisonhumane.org.
Woodbine Food Pantry
New Hours: The Woodbine Food Pantry is now open from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The food pantry is located at 76 Fifth St. in Woodbine and serves all Harrison County residents in need of food assistance.
February 14
Valentines for Vets
Area veterans and guests are invited to attend the Harrison County “Valentines for Vets” social that will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at the Rand Community Center, 100 S. Fourth St., Missouri Valley. This free event will include food, music, and prizes. For more details or to RSVP, contact Joan Bonham by phone, 712-644-2760, or e-mail, joanbonham5@gmail.com.
February 15
Quilts for Comfort
Area quilters are invited to participate in the making of “Quilts for Comfort” on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gatherings are held every month (except December) in the fellowship hall of the Missouri Valley United Methodist Church. All volunteers are welcome to come help make quilts for area people in need of comfort. To learn more about this event, or what type of fabrics may be donated to help make the quilts, contact Denise Paben, 402-686-9469.
Flags to be Retired
Anyone with U.S. flags for retirement may bring them to the Missouri Valley Times-News Office, 513 E. Erie St. in Missouri Valley any time during regular business hours. You may also bring the flags to a special drop box located in Mondamin near the meeting room door of Jesse Post # 378, American Legion, Mondamin Community Center. The flags will be collected and given to the local Boy Scout troop or American Legion at a later date for a Flag Disposal Ceremony.
February 16
Pork Loin Dinner
The public is invited to the Community of Christ Church in Mondamin for a Pork Loin Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16; the meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The menu includes: pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, lettuce salad, roll, dessert and a beverage; free-will offering. For take-outs, call 712-250-0407.
February 18
Piecemakers Quilt Guild
The Piecemakers Quilt Guild will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the United Methodist Church, 308 E. Superior St., Missouri Valley. The guild has a variety of projects during the year. Each month there is a time for Show and Tell, as well as a business meeting. Visitors and guests are always welcome. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month (except December). For more details about the guild, contact Priscilla McGrath, 712-642-2428, macnmsmac@hotmail.com.
February 19
Baby Café in Missouri Valley
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to the Healthy Space, 123 N. Sixth St., Missouri Valley, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Community Dinner
Everyone is welcome to share a delicious, free Community Dinner on the third Wednesday of each month, from 5-6:30 p.m., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Second St., Missouri Valley. A free meal is held at this location on the third Wednesday of each month; the only cost is your presence.
February 20
Harrison County Republicans
Harrison County Republicans will meet Thursday, Feb. 20, at the 4th Ave Grill, 115 N. Fourth Ave., Logan; 6 p.m. to eat, 7 p.m. meeting. Contact Wayne Bahr, 712-216-0842, for more details about this event.
