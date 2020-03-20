Event Cancellations:
• The weekly Lenten Fish Supper at St. Patrick Church’s Houdek Center, 215 N Seventh St., Missouri Valley has been cancelled for the next two Fridays, March 20 and March 27. The decision about the April 3 event has not been made yet.
• The Chicken and Rib Feed that had been scheduled to run as a fundraiser for the Magnolia Fire Department on Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled.
• The Harrison County Democrats will not hold their convention on Saturday, March 21. It has been postponed to a later date, yet to be determined. Contact Jan Creasman at 712-647-2962 for additional details.
• Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce will re-schedule the Chamber Awards Banquet that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, to another date, yet to be determined.
• The Farmers Breakfast originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at the Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley has been canceled.
• The open house at Grace Community Fellowship in Missouri Valley scheduled for Sunday, March 22, to celebrate the opening of the new youth ministry area has been postponed until a yet-to-be-determined date.
• The Monday, March 23, Al-Anon meeting at the Rand Community Center has been cancelled. At this time, the meetings are scheduled to resume in April.
• The Cancer Support Group meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at CHI Hospital in Missouri Valley has been cancelled.
• The Harrison County Legislative Coffee scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Logan Community Center has been postponed indefinitely. For more details, call 712-216-0200.
• Easter Egg Hunts in Missouri Valley and Logan have been canceled for this year.
Note: These are the cancelations as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been canceled or postponed.
March 25
WIC Clinic in Logan
A Women, Infants and Children clinic will be held in Logan on Wednesday, March 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. WIC clinics are offered as a way to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care. Call West Central Community Action, 800-338-4129, to make an appointment today, or to find alternate dates and locations.
Baby Café in Logan
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to St. Ann Catholic Church, 112 W. Third St., in Logan from 10 a.m. until noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Harrison County Food Pantry
The Harrison County Food Pantry remains open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon to serve Harrison County residents who need emergency food assistance. If you’re ill and not able to come to the food pantry in person, you may call 712-642-2598 for assistance. The food pantry organizers anticipate an increased need for food and supplies during this time. Donations may be made at the site, 2101 Liberty Ave., or you may mail a check to Harrison County Food Pantry, PO Box 25, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
