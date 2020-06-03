June 4
Music in the Park
Come to the Missouri Valley City Park on Thursday, June 4, for the first night of “Music in the Park.” The live music is free and will begin at 7 p.m. with the John Worsham Band entertaining the crowd with pop and country music. Bring a chair, your favorite beverage and snacks, and some bug spray for an evening of fun with your friends.
June 5
MV Needle Arts
The Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group is a group of people who enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery and all things made with thread or yarn. Anyone interested in being a part of this group is welcome to attend the regular meetings that are held two Fridays a month at the Missouri Valley Public Library. Meetings resume this month and will be held June 5 and 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Call Mary at 712-490-5860 or check out their Facebook page, Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group, for more information.
June 6
Kids Fishing Day
The annual Kids Fishing Day at Willow Lake Recreation Area near Woodbine that was original scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the number of senior volunteers involved with this event.
June 9
Soup & Sandwich Night
Everyone’s welcome to come to the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on Tuesdays to enjoy Soup & Sandwich Night. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m., and all proceeds from this event benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Questions? Call 712-642-3165.
Harrison County Community Celebrations that have been cancelled:
• Mondamin Heritage Days, originally scheduled for June 13, have been cancelled.
• Pisgah Play Days, originally scheduled for June 27, have been cancelled.
• Logan has cancelled two of their Independence Day traditions, Pack the Park and the Logan Chamber Car Show; parade and fireworks are still to be determined.
• Dunlap has cancelled their annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration, but still plans to hold the fireworks display.
GENERAL UPDATES
Harrison County Facilities
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has decided to open county facilities by appointment only until Friday, June 12, and then re-evaluate procedures. Regular office hours will be followed. Call to schedule an appointment. The Harrison County Treasurer’s drop box will remain available during office hours at the courthouse’s west entryway.
Rand Community Center
The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley has announced that they will remain closed until July 31, due to COVID-19 concerns. Anyone who had an event scheduled for June or July will be contacted. You can watch for more announcements on their Facebook page: Missouri Valley Rand Community Center.
Missouri Valley Public Library
The Missouri Valley Public Library is now open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library service is curbside pickup only. No curbside pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meeting areas are now open to groups of 10 people or less during library hours. For more details, call 712-642-4111, follow their Facebook page, or visit movalleypubliclibrary.org.
Logan Public Library
The Logan Public Library is now open to the public, with guidelines in place relating to COVID-19. Library hours: Monday, 9 a.m.-5p.m., with the first 2 hours reserved for senior citizens and anyone immune compromised; Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more details, call 712-644-2551, follow their Facebook page, or visit lognpubliclibrary.weebly.com.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
