Missouri Valley and Modale United Methodist Churches present “Church on the Green,” at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the Modale City Park. Worship from the comfort of your car, or bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Social distancing will be observed. The service will move to the Modale United Methodist Church in case of inclement weather.
