Volunteer at the Watson Station
The Watson Station Depot in Missouri Valley’s City Park is looking for some volunteers. When the station is open again, they will need people to help sell tickets, drive the train, and clean the station and grounds. A typical shift is 2.5 hours. You can find out more details on their Facebook page, Watson Steam Train & Depot, or call 712-642-2210.
Willow Lake Open House
Due to school being dismissed for the rest of the school year to limit social gatherings, the Willow Lake Open House originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at Willow Lake Recreation Area near Woodbine has been canceled until further notice. If the Harrison County Conservation Board can hold an event later in May, they will post an update to their Facebook page.
Missouri Valley Public Library
The Missouri Valley Public Library now offers curbside checkouts for patrons who want books to read or movies to watch. Available materials are listed on their website, movalleypubliclibrary.org or you may call the library with your request. When you get to the library, call 712-642-4111 and then staff will place the items in a bag on one of the front benches for pickup. The library is located at 420 E. Huron St. All returned items must be placed in the book drop by the library patron.
Missouri Valley Needle Arts
The Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group will not meet until the library is open again. For more details about this group, you can visit their Facebook page: Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group.
Harrison County Food Pantry
Due to health and safety concerns the Harrison County Food Pantry will not be allowing anyone inside the pantry until further notice. If you are coming for food, please knock, give us your information and they will put together your order and set it outside their door while you wait in your car. This will protect everyone concerned. They will be open regular hours: 9 a.m. until noon, Tuesdays and Fridays. If you have questions call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin will be making more changes to their distribution operations. Starting April 12, no one will be allowed inside the pantry. All orders must be called in. For food pickups on Sundays, call your order in on Saturday. Call either 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979 between 1 and 6 p.m. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sundays, during regular hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To pick up orders on Wednesdays, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number. Your order will be ready to pick up at the regular Wednesday time, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Logan Food Pantry
West Central Community Action Food Pantry, 107 N. Fourth Ave, Suite 7, Logan (in the 4th Avenue Mall), is in need of donations. They report that their shelves are bare. Items requested include canned goods, non-perishable items, cereals, soups, personal hygiene items, shampoo, detergent, dish soap, soap, toilet paper, etc. Help if you can! Normally, the organizers at this site prefer cash donations, but in this time of crisis, they report that actual food donations would be most helpful. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the address above. Call 712-488-3388 for more details. Note: They will be closed Friday April 10.
Harrison County Baby Cafes
The weekly Harrison County Baby Cafés held around the county have been postponed until further notice. Once Harrison County Home & Public Health can safely do so, they will re-open them. If you have any breastfeeding questions or issues in the meantime, call 712-644-2220 and ask for Madelyn. She will assist as best she can while practicing safe social distancing. The Diaper Bank, Learning for Life, Maternal Health, Family Planning, Home Health and Public Health can all be reached during normal business hours at the same phone number.
WCCA
West Central Community Action Outreach Offices will remain closed to the public through Thursday, April 30, and will then reassess at that time. Outreach Specialists are still available to assist with food pantries, referrals and energy assistance. Call your local county outreach office for more information: Harrison, 712-644-3388; Monona, 712-423-2603; Pottawattamie, 712-322-2621; Shelby.
WIC Program
West Central Community Action’s “Women, Infants and Children” program is OPEN and providing services to existing and new families remotely. Please call 1-800-338-4129 if you have questions.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.