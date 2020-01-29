February 1
Genealogical Society
The office of the Harrison County Genealogical Society is open each Thursday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in the basement of Merry Brook School, 212 Lincolnway St., Woodbine. (Not open in bad weather.) Volunteers are available to help with your genealogy research. Call 712-216-2091 for details.
Fish and Broasted Chicken
Mondamin American Legion invites the public to a Fish and Broasted Chicken Fry, Saturday, Feb. 1, between 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mondamin Community Center. Take-outs will be available.
Cub Scout Soup Supper
The Missouri Valley Cub Scouts invite you to their annual fundraising Soup Supper on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Houdek Center of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley. For more details, contact Casey at 402-6858-3865.
February 3
Modale American Legion
The public is invited to the American Legion Hall in Modale each Monday for food and games. Beginning at 5 p.m., you can get a meal, and then at 6:30 p.m., you can play BINGO. Proceeds from these fundraising events benefit the work of the Modale American Legion.
February 4
Soup & Sandwich Night
Everyone’s welcome to come to the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on Tuesdays to enjoy Soup & Sandwich Night. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m., and all proceeds from this event benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Questions? Call 712-642-3165.
February 5
Baby Café in Woodbine
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to the First United Methodist Church, 509 Lincolnway St. in Woodbine on the first Wednesday of the month, from 6-8 p.m. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Diaper Bank
Harrison County Diaper Bank offers free diapers, wipes and tubes of ointment for any Harrison County family. It’s available at the Harrison County Home & Public Health Office, 116 N Second Ave., Logan, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Also, if you’d like to make a donation, please take the items to the same location during the times shown above.
February 6
Harrison County Democrats
The Harrison County Democrats will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Good Fellows restaurant in Woodbine, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Harrison County Chair Jan Creasman at 712-647-2962.
Attention readers: To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com. If your non-profit event is free, so is its inclusion here. If you or your group charges a fee for the occasion, some form of paid advertising for the event must appear in the paper. Events are listed in calendar order, may be edited, and will run as space permits.
