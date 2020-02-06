February 6
Harrison County Democrats
The Harrison County Democrats will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Good Fellows restaurant in Woodbine, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Harrison County Chair Jan Creasman at 712-647-2962.
Diaper Bank
Harrison County Diaper Bank offers free diapers, wipes and tubes of ointment for any Harrison County family. It’s available at the Harrison County Home & Public Health Office, 116 N Second Ave., Logan, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Also, if you’d like to make a donation, please take the items to the same location during the times shown above.
February 7
Freely Given
Clothes for all ages and sizes are sorted and ready for you to claim at the Freely Given Clothing Closet and Exchange, 2102 Liberty Ave. in Missouri Valley. The closet is open to everyone in Harrison County on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon; and by appointment, 402-679-8228. You may also bring the gently worn clothing you no longer need, and donate it to others. Look for this group on Facebook: Freely Given Harrison County Iowa.
MV Needle Arts
The Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group is a group of people who enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery and all things made with thread or yarn. Anyone interested in being a part of this group is welcome to attend the regular meetings that are held two Fridays a month at the Missouri Valley Public Library. February meetings will be held Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Call Mary at 712-490-5860 or check out their Facebook page, Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group, for more information.
Walking Taco Dinner
The public is invited to a fundraising Walking Taco Dinner before the basketball games between Boyer Valley and West Harrison on Friday, Feb. 7, beginning at 5 p.m. in the West Harrison School Commons area at Mondamin. Funds raised will benefit the WH Spanish and Art Departments; free-will donation.
February 8
Mountain Oyster Feed
The public is invited to a Mountain Oyster Feed on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St., Missouri Valley. The kitchen will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. and will continue as long as supplies last. Funds raised by this event will benefit the work of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3876.
February 9
Mexican Food
Check out the Mexican food at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m., carry-outs are available, and the proceeds benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Everyone is welcome. Call 712-642-3165 for more details.
February 11
Treasurer’s Office Closed
The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse at Logan will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for staff training on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
February 12
Valentine Make & Take Event
Everyone is invited to the Missouri Valley Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 1-4 p.m. for their annual Valentine Make & Take Event. The library provides the craft materials for making Valentines; children and adults may create special cards for loved ones. The library is located at 420 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley. Call 712-642-4111 for more information.
Grief Classes
Adults who have experienced the death of a loved one are invited to attend free “Understanding Your Grief” classes in Harlan on Wednesdays from Feb. 19 through March 25. Classes are held from 9-10:30 a.m. at Myrtue Medical Center’s board room, 1213 Garfield Ave., Business Center Entrance, Harlan. Pre-registration is needed by Wed., Feb. 12. Call Cathy Jensen at 712-755-4424.
February 13
HCHS Quarterly Meeting
The Harrison County Humane Society will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan. The public is welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Christina Dickinson, president, at 712-644-3003 or hchsadmin@harrisonhumane.org.
