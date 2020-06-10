June 11
Music in the Park
Come to the Missouri Valley City Park on Thursday, June 11, for a night of “Music in the Park.” The live music is free and will begin at 7 p.m., with the Texas Moon band entertaining the crowd with classic rock and variety music. Bring a chair, your favorite beverage and snacks, and some bug spray for an evening of fun with your friends.
June 13
Rummage Sale
The Harrison County Food Pantry will host a Rummage Sale on Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. outside of the Community of Christ Church, 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley. All proceeds will benefit the food pantry. Call 402-651-2257 for more information or to make a donation.
June 14
Eagles #3876 Car & Truck Show
The first annual Eagles #3876 Car & Truck Show will be held in Missouri Valley City Park on Sunday, June 14. Registration will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., and the awards presentation will be made at 2:30 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 28.
Mexican Food
Check out the Mexican food at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m., carry-outs are available, and the proceeds benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Everyone is welcome. Call 712-642-3165 for more details.
Harrison County Community Celebrations that have been cancelled:
• Mondamin Heritage Days, originally scheduled for June 13, have been cancelled.
• Pisgah Play Days, originally scheduled for June 27, have been cancelled.
• Logan has cancelled all Fourth of July celebrations, including the parade, car show, Pack the Park, and fireworks.
• Dunlap has cancelled their annual Fourth of July Parade and Celebration, but still plans to hold the fireworks display.
• The Woodbine Saddle Club has cancelled the rodeo that was originally scheduled for July 10-11, as well as the parade on Saturday, July 11.
GENERAL UPDATES
Harrison County Facilities
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has decided to open county facilities by appointment only until Friday, June 12, and then re-evaluate procedures. Regular office hours will be followed. Call to schedule an appointment. The Harrison County Treasurer’s drop box will remain available during office hours at the courthouse’s west entryway.
Rand Community Center
The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley has announced that they will remain closed until July 31, due to COVID-19 concerns. Anyone who had an event scheduled for June or July will be contacted. You can watch for more announcements on their Facebook page: Missouri Valley Rand Community Center.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no clients are allowed inside the Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin at this time. All orders must be called in. To arrange pickup on Sunday, call on Saturday, between 1-4 p.m., 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Wednesday pickups, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.; your order will be ready to pick up on Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number.
Harrison County Food Pantry and Free Clothing Exchange
The Harrison County Food Pantry and the Free Clothing Exchange are open Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon, at 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley. If you have questions about picking up items or drop-off of food pantry donations, call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646. Call 402-651-2257 with your questions about the clothing exchange. You may also find updates on the groups’ Facebook pages.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
