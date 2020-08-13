Music in the Park
Back by popular demand. George & the Jrs. Will be performing in the Missouri Valley City Park on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. The Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come down to the park and listen to live music.
Harrison County Community Celebrations that have been canceled:
• The Magnolia Old Settlers Celebration, originally scheduled for Aug. 14-15, has been canceled for this year.
• Little Sioux Homecoming, originally scheduled for Aug. 22, has been canceled.
• Woodbine’s Applefest celebration, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, has been canceled.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
Harrison County Courthouse
Doors to the Harrison County Courthouse will remain closed to the public until further notice. You may schedule an appointment with an office inside, and then call the office when you arrive for your appointment in order to be granted admission to the building.
Black Light Tracking
Join the naturalist at Willow Lake Recreation Area near Woodbine on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15, for a Black Light Tracking program. Participants will use black lights and fluorescent powder to follow animal footprints. The hike on Friday, Aug. 14, will be held from 8-9 p.m. and is planned for Western Harrison County families with children entering preschool through those in second grade. It will be followed by a hike from 9-10 p.m. for Eastern Harrison County families with children entering third grade and older. The first hike on Saturday, Aug. 15, will be from 8-9 p.m. for families with younger children from the eastern half of the county, and hike from 9-10 p.m. will for families with older children who live in the western half of the county. Meet at the shower house in the third campground loop. Facemasks are encouraged, but not required. Bring hand sanitizer and bug spray. Program and weather updates will be posted on the Harrison County Conservation Facebook page or call 712-647-2785 ext. 22.
Picking and Grinning Camp Out/Jam Session
There will be a Picking and Grinning Campout and Jam Session in the Missouri Valley City Park. Campers (no tent camping) can begin setting up Friday, Aug. 21, and hold their own jam sessions that evening. The main jam session will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs, and bring your own equipment or use equipment provided on Saturday. There will be no food trucks on the premises, but there are several restaurants nearby. Safety precautions will be observed, including social distancing, microphone covers, and groups of 10 or fewer. For more information, contact Phyllis Long at 402-237-1264 or Glen Long at 402-237-1568.
Family Reunion Canceled
The James and Josephine Leonard family reunion scheduled for Sept. 6 at the Logan United Methodist Church has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reunion for 2022 is still on the calendar.
Harrison County Food Pantry
The Harrison County Food Pantry in Missouri Valley has reopened, Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon, at 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley. No one is allowed inside yet, so you may call 712-642-2598 for instructions on picking up a food order. Look for updates here and on the group’s Facebook page, “Harrison County Food Pantry.”
WCCA
West Central Community Action Outreach offices are now open. Food pantries remain available. Clothing rooms are closed, but no donations will be accepted at this time. Call your local county outreach office for more information: Harrison, 712-644-3388; Monona, 712-423-2603; Pottawattamie, 712-322-2621; Shelby, 712-755-5602.
WIC Program
West Central Community Action’s “Women, Infants and Children” program is open and providing services to existing and new families remotely. Call 1-800-338-4129 for details.
Diaper Bank
Harrison County Diaper Bank offers free diapers, wipes, and tubes of ointment for any Harrison County family. It’s available at the Harrison County Home & Public Health Office, 116 N. Second Ave., Logan, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. While the office door is still closed to walk-ins, you may call ahead to arrange a time to pick up or donate supplies, 712-644-2220.
Missouri Valley Public Library
The Missouri Valley Public Library is open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 1-7 p.m. The library is closed Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 712-642-4111, follow the library’s Facebook page, or visit movalleypubliclibrary.org.
Logan Public Library
The Logan Public Library is now open to the public regular hours. Hours are Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details, call 712-644-2551, follow their Facebook page, or visit loganpubliclibrary.weebly.com.
Rand Community Center
The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley has announced that they will remain closed through Sept. 30 due to COVID-19 concerns. Anyone who had an event scheduled for June or July will be contacted. Watch for more announcements on their Facebook page: Missouri Valley Rand Community Center.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no clients are allowed inside the Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin at this time. All orders must be called in. To arrange pickup on Sunday, call on Saturday between 1-4 p.m., 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Wednesday pickups, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.; your order will be ready to pick up on Wednesday from 5-6:30 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number.
Genealogical Society
The office of the Harrison County Genealogical Society is open each Thursday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in the basement of Merry Brook School, 212 Lincolnway St., Woodbine. (Not open in bad weather.) Volunteers are available to help with your genealogy research. Call 712-216-2091 for details.
Fish Dinner each Friday
The public is welcome to enjoy a fish dinner that’s served each Friday at the Missouri Valley Eagles Club. The menu includes carp, catfish, and Pollock. The kitchen will also be serving sandwiches and broasted chicken beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles Club is located at 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley; 712-642-3165.
Mexican Food
Check out the Mexican food at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m., carry-outs are available, and the proceeds benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Everyone is welcome. Call 712-642-3165 for more details.
Soup & Sandwich Night
Everyone is welcome to come to the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on Tuesdays to enjoy Soup & Sandwich Night. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m., and all proceeds from this event benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Questions? Call 712-642-3165.
Flags to be Retired
Anyone with U.S. flags for retirement may bring them to the Missouri Valley Times-News Office any time during regular business hours. You may also bring the flags to a special drop box located in Mondamin near the meeting room door of Jesse Post # 378, American Legion, Mondamin Community Center. The flags will be collected and given to the local Boy Scout troop or American Legion at a later date for a Flag Disposal Ceremony.
