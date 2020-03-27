Event Cancellations:
• The Harrison County Legislative Coffee scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Logan Community Center has been postponed indefinitely. For more details, call 712-216-0200.
• Easter Egg Hunts in Missouri Valley, Mondamin, Logan and Woodbine have been canceled for this year.
• The weekly Harrison County Baby Cafés held around the county have been postponed until further notice. Once Harrison County Home & Public Health can safely do so, they will re-open them. If you have any breastfeeding questions or issues in the meantime, call 712-644-2220 and ask for Madelyn. She will assist as best she can while practicing safe social distancing. The Diaper Bank, Learning for Life, Maternal Health, Family Planning, Home Health and Public Health can all be reached during normal business hours at the same phone number.
• The annual Health Fair hosted by Harrison County Home & Public Health scheduled for April 11 in Missouri Valley has been postponed. More details will be provided as they become available.
Note: These are the cancelations as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been canceled or postponed.
March 27
Fish Dinner each Friday
The public is welcome to enjoy a fish dinner that’s served each Friday at the Missouri Valley Eagles Club. The menu includes carp, catfish, and Pollock. The kitchen will also be serving sandwiches and broasted chicken, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles Club is located at 118 S. Fifth Street in Missouri Valley, 712-642-3165.
Harrison County Food Pantry
Due to health and safety concerns the Harrison County Food Pantry will not be allowing anyone inside the pantry until further notice. If you are coming for food, please knock, give us your information and they will put together your order and set it outside their door while you wait in your car. This will protect everyone concerned. They will be open regular hours: 9 a.m. until noon, Tuesdays and Fridays. If you have questions call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646.
Attention readers: To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com. If your non-profit event is free, so is its inclusion here. If you or your group charges a fee for the occasion, some form of paid advertising for the event must appear in the paper. Events are listed in calendar order, may be edited, and will run as space permits.
