Willow Lake Open House
Due to school being dismissed for the rest of the school year to limit social gatherings, the Willow Lake Open House originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at Willow Lake Recreation Area near Woodbine has been canceled until further notice. If the Harrison County Conservation Board can hold an event later in May, they will post an update to their Facebook page.
Lo-Ma Class of 2020 Salute
The public is invited to come and recognize the Logan-Magnolia Class of 2020 as they “Cruise the Loop” in a parade on Sunday, May 3. Participating Lo-Ma seniors should meet at the Lo-Ma High School parking lot at 3 p.m., where their cars, trucks, convertibles, etc. will be lined up before departing. The parade will be led by the Logan Fire Department, and will start at the high school, travel to Magnolia, ride through Logan, and then end up at the Twisted Tail in Beebeetown where the senior students will receive a free meal. Local supporters may stand in their yard with signs and banners, while following social distancing guidelines, and cheer on the seniors as they drive by.
Woodbine Graduation Parade
Woodbine seniors will be recognized in a graduation parade and ceremony on Friday, May 15. Seniors and their families will line up their cars to parade south on Normal Street at 6:30 p.m., and then continue through town. Students will wear their caps and gowns. Families may decorate the car to honor their graduate. The cars will then park on the blacktop north of the school building for the presentation of diplomas, speeches and a slideshow during a special ceremony at 7 p.m. The school will post a Facebook live video on the school’s Facebook page for the public to watch. Rain date is Saturday, May 16, at the same time.
MVHS Class of 2020 Salute
Missouri Valley residents and business are invited to salute the Missouri Valley High School Class of 2020 on Sunday, May 17. Graduates will receive their diplomas prior to being led through town at 4 p.m. by the local fire and police departments. Come and line the sidewalks of main street and bring a banner or sign, decorate your windows, or just come and wave to the graduates and families. You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and be aware that changes to this event may become necessary due to the current circumstances.
Harrison County Food Pantry
Due to health and safety concerns the Harrison County Food Pantry will not be allowing anyone inside the pantry until further notice. If you are coming for food, please knock, give us your information and they will put together your order and set it outside their door while you wait in your car. This will protect everyone concerned. They will be open regular hours: 9 a.m. until noon, Tuesdays and Fridays. If you have questions call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin will be making more changes to their distribution operations. Starting April 12, no one will be allowed inside the pantry. All orders must be called in. For food pickups on Sundays, call your order in on Saturday. Call either 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sundays, during regular hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To pick up orders on Wednesdays, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number. Your order will be ready to pick up at the regular Wednesday time, 5-6:30 p.m.
Logan Food Pantry
West Central Community Action Food Pantry, 107 N. Fourth Ave, Suite 7, Logan (in the 4th Avenue Mall), is in need of donations. They report that their shelves are bare. Items requested include canned goods, non-perishable items, cereals, soups, personal hygiene items, shampoo, detergent, dish soap, soap, toilet paper, etc. Help if you can! Normally, the organizers at this site prefer cash donations, but in this time of crisis, they report that actual food donations would be most helpful. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the address above. Call 712-488-3388 for more details. Note: They will be closed Friday April 10.
Harrison County Baby Cafes
The weekly Harrison County Baby Cafés held around the county have been postponed until further notice. Once Harrison County Home & Public Health can safely do so, they will re-open them. If you have any breastfeeding questions or issues in the meantime, call 712-644-2220 and ask for Madelyn. She will assist as best she can while practicing safe social distancing. The Diaper Bank, Learning for Life, Maternal Health, Family Planning, Home Health and Public Health can all be reached during normal business hours at the same phone number.
WCCA
West Central Community Action Outreach Offices will remain closed to the public through Thursday, April 30, and will then reassess at that time. Outreach Specialists are still available to assist with food pantries, referrals and energy assistance. Call your local county outreach office for more information: Harrison, 712-644-3388; Monona, 712-423-2603; Pottawattamie, 712-322-2621; Shelby.
WIC Program
West Central Community Action’s “Women, Infants and Children” program is OPEN and providing services to existing and new families remotely. Please call 1-800-338-4129 if you have questions.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
