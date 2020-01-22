January 22
Logan WIC Clinic
A Women, Infants and Children clinic will be held in Logan on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. WIC clinics are offered as a way to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care. Call West Central Community Action, 800-338-4129, to make an appointment today, or to find alternate dates and locations.
Diaper Bank
Harrison County Diaper Bank offers free diapers, wipes, and tubes of ointment for any Harrison County family. It’s available at the Harrison County Home & Public Health Office, 116 N Second Ave., Logan, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Also, if you’d like to make a donation, please take the items to the same location during the times shown above.
Baby Café in Logan
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to St. Ann Catholic Church, 112 W. Third St., in Logan from 10 a.m. until noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Community Table
On the fourth Wednesday of each month, everyone in the community is welcome to share a delicious, free meal between 5–6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the United Methodist Church, 308 E. Superior, Missouri Valley. (Please use the Third Street entrance.) The only cost is your presence.
January 23
“Sergeant Eddy, Nebraska’s Last Doughboy”
A special program, “Sergeant Eddy, Nebraska’s Last Doughboy,” will be presented at the Missouri Valley Public Library at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23. This is the story of WWI veteran, Jess Edmisten, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 109. Presenting this free program will be storyteller Craig Larson. Refreshments will be served.
Cancer Support Group
If your life has been touched in any way by cancer, you’re invited to attend the monthly Cancer Support Group meetings at CHI Health in Missouri Valley. The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month in the lower level conference room of the hospital at 6:30 p.m.; this month’s meeting will be held on Jan. 23. For more details about the meetings, call Cindy Ballantyne at 712-642-9806.
January 24
Farmers Market Planning Meeting
There will be a 2020 Welcome Center Farmers Market planning meeting at the Harrison County Welcome Center near Missouri Valley beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. Anyone interested in the market and/or being a vendor at the 2020 farmers market is invited to attend. Discussion topics will include start/end dates for the 2020 market, a review of market rules/procedures, program/event ideas, and market promotion. For additional information on the Welcome Center Farmers Market, contact Kathy Dirks at 712-642-2114 or email kdirks@harrisoncountyparks.org.
Fish Dinner each Friday
The public is welcome to enjoy a fish dinner that’s served each Friday at the Missouri Valley Eagles Club. The menu includes carp, catfish, and Pollock. The kitchen will also be serving sandwiches and broasted chicken, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles Club is located at 118 S. Fifth Street in Missouri Valley, 712-642-3165.
WH Speech Ensemble
The West Harrison Speech Ensemble will present a free program at the Mondamin Public Library on Friday, Jan. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.
Project Prom Dress
Seeking donations: On Saturday, Feb. 15, St. John Lutheran Church in Dunlap will host “Project Prom Dress.” They will offer new and gently-used prom dresses free of charge to those who attend. If you have a dress (or dresses) you would like to donate, contact Ron and Carol Holst at 712-643-5731.
Flags to be Retired
Anyone with U.S. flags for retirement may bring them to the Missouri Valley Times-News Office any time during regular business hours. You may also bring the flags to a special drop box located in Mondamin near the meeting room door of Jesse Post # 378, American Legion, Mondamin Community Center. The flags will be collected and given to the local Boy Scout troop or American Legion at a later date for a Flag Disposal Ceremony.
January 25
Legislative Coffee in Logan
A Legislative Coffee will be held at the Logan Community Center on Saturday, Jan 25. Area legislators will be present to update Harrison County citizens on current work in the Iowa Legislature. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This event is sponsored by The Logan Kiwanis Club and the Logan Chamber of Commerce. For more details, call 712-216-0200.
January 26
Pancake Feed in Mondamin
Everyone’s invited to enjoy a meal at the Annual Pancake Feed at the Mondamin Fire Hall on Sunday, Jan. 26, anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, and biscuits and gravy. Your free-will donation will benefit the Mondamin Fire and Rescue Departments.
Attention readers: To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com. If your non-profit event is free, so is its inclusion here. If you or your group charges a fee for the occasion, some form of paid advertising for the event must appear in the paper. Events are listed in calendar order, may be edited, and will run as space permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.