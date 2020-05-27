Rand Community Center
The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley has announced that they will remain closed until July 31 due to COVID-19 concerns. Anyone who had an event scheduled for June or July will be contacted. Watch for more announcements on their Facebook page: Missouri Valley Rand Community Center.
Pisgah Play Days
The organizers of Pisgah Play Days recently announced that the 2020 event originally scheduled for June 27 has been cancelled. They hope to hold the Duck Race fundraiser in the fall. Watch for updates on their Facebook page: Pisgah Play Days!
Missouri Valley Public Library
The Missouri Valley Public Library is now open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library service is curbside pickup only. No curbside pickup is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. For more details, call 712-642-4111, follow their Facebook page, or visit movalleypubliclibrary.org.
Logan Public Library
The Logan Public Library is now open to the public, with guidelines in place relating to COVID-19. Library hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 5p.m., with the first two hours reserved for senior citizens and anyone immune compromised; Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, call 712-644-2551, follow their Facebook page, or visit lognpubliclibrary.weebly.com.
Blood Drive in Logan
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, May 20, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Logan Community Center. Contact Pam at 402-681-2168 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LoganIA to schedule an appointment.
DeSoto Bend NWR Update
The Desoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge’s Visitor Center remains closed. A reopening date has not been determined at this time. Watch for updates on their Facebook page, DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges, and website, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto. The refuge entrance fees continue to be waived during this time. Refuge roads and trails remain open to visitors. DeSoto Lake is also open to fishing and boating (no-wake). The boat ramps are open but the docks are not placed. All restrooms and picnic tables remain closed. Mushroom collection is permitted in the open areas on the refuge. Make sure to refer to a regulation brochure when visiting to become familiar with the refuge rules and know which areas are open to the public. Visitors are urged to do their part when visiting the refuge and to follow CDC guidance by maintaining adequate social distancing, avoid overcrowding and exercise good hygiene.
Harrison County Food Pantry
The Harrison County Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon, at 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley. If you have questions about picking up items or drop-off of donations, call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Matthew’s House Food Pantry will be closed on Sunday, May 24. The regular schedule continues for the other Wednesdays and Sundays this month: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no clients are allowed inside the food pantry in Mondamin. All orders must be called in. To arrange pickup on Sunday, call on Saturday, between 1-4 p.m., 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Wednesday pickups, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.; your order will be ready to pick up on Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number.
Woodbine Graduation Parade
Woodbine seniors will be recognized in a graduation parade and ceremony on Saturday, June 27. Seniors and their families will line up their cars to parade at 7 p.m. to parade through town. Students will wear their caps and gowns; their families may decorate their car to honor the graduates. The cars will continue to the football field for a special ceremony; the public is invited to watch both events.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
