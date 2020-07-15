33.5”
July 16
Harrison County Republicans
Harrison County Republicans will hold their July meeting on Thursday, July 16, at the Twisted Tail in Beebeetown; dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. All area Republicans are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more details, contact Wayne Bahr, 712-216-0842.
Harrison County Community Celebrations that have been cancelled:
• The City of Modale has decided to cancel the festivities for Modale Fun Days, which was originally scheduled for July 18, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
• The 2020 Harrison County Fair scheduled for July 19-25 has been cancelled for 2020. Grandstand events, entertainment, vendors and displays will not be held. The board has permitted the use of their facilities to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Harrison County program to proceed with 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits. The 2020 Harrison County Fair parade has also been cancelled by the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce.
• The Magnolia Old Settlers Celebration, originally scheduled for Aug. 14-15, has been canceled for this year.
• Woodbine’s Applefest celebration, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, has been canceled.
General Updates
Harrison County Courthouse
Doors to the Harrison County Courthouse will remain closed to the public through Thursday, July 30. You may schedule an appointment with an office inside, and then call the office when you arrive for your appointment in order to be granted admission to the building.
Harrison County Food Pantry
The Harrison County Food Pantry in Missouri Valley has reopened, Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon, at 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley. No one is allowed inside yet, so you may call 712-642-2598 for instructions on picking up a food order. Look for updates here and on the group’s Facebook page, “Harrison County Food Pantry.”
WCCA
West Central Community Action Outreach offices are now open. Food pantries remain available. Clothing rooms are closed; no donations will be accepted at this time. Call your local county outreach office for more information: Harrison, 712-644-3388; Monona, 712-423-2603; Pottawattamie, 712-322-2621; Shelby, 712-755-5602.
WIC Program
West Central Community Action’s “Women, Infants and Children” program is open and providing services to existing and new families remotely. Please call 1-800-338-4129 for details.
Diaper Bank
Harrison County Diaper Bank offers free diapers, wipes and tubes of ointment for any Harrison County family. It’s available at the Harrison County Home & Public Health Office, 116 N Second Ave., Logan, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. While the office door is still closed to walk-ins, you may call ahead to arrange a time to pick up or donate supplies, 712-644-2220.
Missouri Valley Public Library
The Missouri Valley Public Library is now open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the library service is curbside pickup only. No curbside pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meeting areas are now open to groups of 10 people or less during library hours. For more details, call 712-642-4111, follow their Facebook page, or visit movalleypubliclibrary.org.
Logan Public Library
The Logan Public Library is now open to the public, with guidelines in place relating to COVID-19. Library hours: Monday, 9 a.m.-5p.m., with the first 2 hours reserved for senior citizens and anyone immune compromised; Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more details, call 712-644-2551, follow their Facebook page, or visit loganpubliclibrary.weebly.com.
Rand Community Center
Update: The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley has announced that they will remain closed until August 31, due to COVID-19 concerns. Anyone who had an event scheduled for June or July will be contacted. You can watch for more announcements on their Facebook page: Missouri Valley Rand Community Center.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no clients are allowed inside the Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin at this time. All orders must be called in. To arrange pickup on Sunday, call on Saturday, between 1-4 p.m., 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Wednesday pickups, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.; your order will be ready to pick up on Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number.
Genealogical Society
The office of the Harrison County Genealogical Society is open each Thursday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in the basement of Merry Brook School, 212 Lincolnway St., Woodbine. (Not open in bad weather.) Volunteers are available to help with your genealogy research. Call 712-216-2091 for details.
Fish Dinner each Friday
The public is welcome to enjoy a fish dinner that’s served each Friday at the Missouri Valley Eagles Club. The menu includes carp, catfish, and Pollock. The kitchen will also be serving sandwiches and broasted chicken, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles Club is located at 118 S. Fifth Street in Missouri Valley, 712-642-3165.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
