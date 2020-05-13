MVHS Class of 2020 Salute
Missouri Valley residents and business are invited to salute the Missouri Valley High School Class of 2020 on Sunday, May 17. Graduates will receive their diplomas prior to being led through town at 4 p.m. by the local fire and police departments. The public may line the sidewalks of main street, bring a banner or sign, decorate your windows, or just come and wave to the graduates and families. You are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and be aware that changes to this event may become necessary due to the current circumstances.
Woodbine Graduation Parade
Woodbine seniors will be recognized in a graduation parade and ceremony on Saturday, June 27. Seniors and their families will line up their cars to parade at 7 p.m. to parade through town. Students will wear their caps and gowns; their families may decorate their car to honor the graduates. The cars will continue to the football field for a special ceremony; the public is invited to watch both events.
Blood Drive in Logan
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, May 20, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Logan Community Center. Contact Pam at 402-681-2168 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LoganIA to schedule an appointment.
Courthouse Update
In a May 1 news release, Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham reported: The Harrison County Courthouse will remain closed to foot traffic by the public, but offices can be contacted by telephone or email. The County Treasurer has a drop box available for property tax payments and vehicle registrations, which is located between the double doors on the west side of the Courthouse (parking lot side) during office hours of 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Due to the Courthouse roof project, the drop box may be located outside of the building.
DeSoto Bend NWR Update
The Desoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge’s Visitor Center remains closed. A reopening date has not been determined at this time. Watch for updates on their Facebook page, DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges, and website, www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto. The refuge entrance fees continue to be waived during this time. Refuge roads and trails remain open to visitors. DeSoto Lake is also open to fishing and boating (no-wake). The boat ramps are open but the docks are not placed. All restrooms and picnic tables remain closed. Mushroom collection is permitted in the open areas on the refuge. Make sure to refer to a regulation brochure when visiting to become familiar with the refuge rules and know which areas are open to the public. Visitors are urged to do their part when visiting the refuge and to follow CDC guidance by maintaining adequate social distancing, avoid overcrowding and exercise good hygiene.
Harrison County Food Pantry
The Harrison County Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. until noon, at 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley. If you have questions about picking up items or drop-off of donations, call 712-642-2598 or 402-651-0646.
Matthew’s House Food Pantry
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no clients are allowed inside the Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin. All orders must be called in. To arrange pickup on Sunday, call on Saturday, between 1-4 p.m., 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Sunday pickups, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.; your order will be ready to pick up on Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number.
Note: These are the cancellations and updates as reported to the Missouri Valley Times-News. It is strongly advised that you check on all regularly scheduled community events to determine whether they have been cancelled or postponed. To list an event here, call 712-642-2791, or e-mail classifieds@missourivalleytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.