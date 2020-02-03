February 3
Modale American Legion
The public is invited to the American Legion Hall in Modale each Monday for food and games. Beginning at 5 p.m., you can get a meal, and then at 6:30 p.m., you can play BINGO. Proceeds from these fundraising events benefit the work of the Modale American Legion.
February 4
Soup & Sandwich Night
Everyone’s welcome to come to the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on Tuesdays to enjoy Soup & Sandwich Night. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m., and all proceeds from this event benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Questions? Call 712-642-3165.
February 5
Baby Café in Woodbine
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to the First United Methodist Church, 509 Lincolnway St. in Woodbine on the first Wednesday of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Diaper Bank
Harrison County Diaper Bank offers free diapers, wipes and tubes of ointment for any Harrison County family. It’s available at the Harrison County Home & Public Health Office, 116 N Second Ave., Logan, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Also, if you’d like to make a donation, please take the items to the same location during the times shown above.
February 6
Harrison County Democrats
The Harrison County Democrats will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Good Fellows restaurant in Woodbine, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Harrison County Chair Jan Creasman at 712-647-2962.
February 7
Freely Given
Clothes for all ages and sizes are sorted and ready for you to claim at the Freely Given Clothing Closet and Exchange, 2102 Liberty Ave. in Missouri Valley. The closet is open to everyone in Harrison County on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, and 5:30-7:30 p.m.; and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon; and by appointment, 402-679-8228. You may also bring the gently worn clothing you no longer need, and donate it to others. Look for this group on Facebook: Freely Given Harrison County Iowa.
MV Needle Arts
The Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group is a group of people who enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery and all things made with thread or yarn. Anyone interested in being a part of this group is welcome to attend the regular meetings that are held two Fridays a month at the Missouri Valley Public Library. February meetings will be held Feb. 7 and 21, from 1-3 p.m. Call Mary at 712-490-5860 or check out their Facebook page, Missouri Valley Needle Arts Group, for more information.
February 9
Mexican Food
Check out the Mexican food at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m., carry-outs are available, and the proceeds benefit the charitable work done by the Eagles. Everyone is welcome. Call 712-642-3165 for more details.
HCHS Quarterly Meeting
The Harrison County Humane Society will hold their quarterly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan. The public is welcome to attend. Questions? Contact Christina Dickinson, president, at 712-644-3003 or hchsadmin@harrisonhumane.org.
Treasurer’s Office Closed
The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse at Logan will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for staff training on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Grief Classes
Adults who have experienced the death of a loved one are invited to attend free “Understanding Your Grief” classes in Harlan on Wednesdays from Feb. 19 through March 25. Classes are held from 9-10:30 a.m. at Myrtue Medical Center’s boardroom, 1213 Garfield Ave., Business Center Entrance, Harlan. Pre-registration is needed by Wed., Feb. 12. Call Cathy Jensen at 712-755-4424.
