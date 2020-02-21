February 22
Legislative Coffee in Logan
A Legislative Coffee will be held at the Logan Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 22. Area legislators will be present to update Harrison County citizens on current work in the Iowa Legislature. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. This event is sponsored by The Logan Kiwanis Club and the Logan Chamber of Commerce. For more details, call 712-216-0200.
Free Prom Dresses
The Harrison County Clothing Exchange will be open Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. so that Harrison County girls may come and pick out a free prom dress. Come early for the best selection. The clothing exchange is located in the Community of Christ Church, 2102 Liberty Ave., Missouri Valley.
February 23
Chicken Dinner
There will be a chicken dinner at the Little Sioux Church of Christ on Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning at 5 p.m. The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and dessert. A free-will offering will be taken at the door and the proceeds will go to the youth for church camp and other activities. For more information, you can contact Pastor Wayne Bahr at 712-646-2644.
February 26
WIC Clinic in Logan
A Women, Infants and Children clinic will be held in Logan on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. WIC clinics are offered as a way to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care. Call West Central Community Action, 800-338-4129, to make an appointment today, or to find alternate dates and locations.
Baby Café in Logan
The Harrison County Baby Café is a free drop-in center offering help and support for breastfeeding mothers. Trained health professionals will be on hand to help those who come to St. Ann Catholic Church, 112 W. Third St., in Logan from 10 a.m. until noon on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more details, call Harrison County Home & Public Health, 712-644-2220, or email mbrunow@harrisoncountyhealth.org.
Community Table
On the fourth Wednesday of each month, everyone in the community is welcome to share a delicious, free meal between 5–6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the United Methodist Church, 308 E. Superior, Missouri Valley. (Please use the Third Street entrance.) The only cost is your presence.
February 27
Blood Drive in Missouri Valley
The American Red Cross has partnered with the American Cancer Society to sponsor a blood drive in Missouri Valley on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Missouri Valley High School, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Mondamin Library hosts Speech Students
West Harrison Speech students will present their contest pieces at the Mondamin Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to come and listen to these talented students before they head to the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Contest for Individuals on the weekend.
Cancer Support Group
If your life has been touched in any way by cancer, you’re invited to attend the monthly Cancer Support Group meetings at CHI Health in Missouri Valley. The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month in the lower level conference room of the hospital at 6:30 p.m.; this month’s meeting will be held on Feb. 27. For more details about the meetings, call Cindy Ballantyne at 712-642-9806.
February 28
Fish Dinner each Friday
The public is welcome to enjoy a fish dinner that’s served each Friday at the Missouri Valley Eagles Club. The menu includes carp, catfish, and Pollock. The kitchen will also be serving sandwiches and broasted chicken, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles Club is located at 118 S. Fifth Street in Missouri Valley, 712-642-3165.
West Harrison Pops Concert
West Harrison fine arts students will present their annul Pops Concert to the public on Friday, Feb. 28, beginning at 7 p.m. in the school at Mondamn.
February 29
Donuts & Discussion
If you live in Harrison County, you’re invited to attend “Donuts & Discussion” at the Missouri Valley Public Library, 420 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley, on Saturday, Feb. 29, between 10 a.m. and noon. This free event is sponsored by Project Recovery Iowa to help those who are in need of legal advice, want information about stress management, or have questions about unresolved issues with the flood. There will also be information about resources for services such as electricians, plumbers, etc.
