The City of Missouri Valley is asking for help from local citizens. There has been illegal dumping in and around the recycling bins, which are located west of the Rand Community Center. Illegal dumping is anything that isn’t allowed in the bins such as garbage, appliances, or oil.
Anyone caught illegally dumping these types of items will be subject to a fine. If anyone sees this activity, please report it to the Missouri Valley Police Department, 712-642-2736. Cleaning up the mess of someone’s mess costs the City and ultimately the citizens.
Please help keep your community clean and a nice place to live.
