Few adjustments, little change in latest district football release
After lengthy meetings throughout January, the Iowa High School Athletic Association finally released the new football district assignments for the 2020 fall sport season late last week.
The 2020 will feature nine regular season games, and the district champion will automatically qualify for the state playoffs. The remaining wildcards will be determined by state’s Ratings Percentage Index, based upon the opponents, and the opponents opponents strength of schedule. Teams will not be given any extra points for playing larger schools, or deducted points for playing smaller schools.
In Class 3A, 2A, 1A, there are 54 teams divided into nine separate districts. In Class A, there is 60 teams, and they are separated into 10 districts. In these four classes, each district will have six teams, and each school will have to line up four non-district opponents.
In Class 8-man, there is a total of 68 teams divided into a total of eight districts. There are eight teams per district, aligning for seven district games, giving the schools a chance to have two non-district games.
High school varsity schedules will be released in mid-March, and the opening week of the season will be on Friday, Aug. 28, with the first round of the Iowa High School State Football Playoffs beginning on Friday, Oct. 30. The varsity football schedules will be compiled and created by the IAHSAA for a one-year cycle only.
2020 Iowa High School Football Districts
Class 1A, District 9: Missouri Valley; East Sac County, Wall Lake; MVAOCOU, Mapleton; OABCIG, Ida Grove; Treynor; Underwood.
Class A, District 10: Logan-Magnolia; IKM-Manning, Ridge View, Holstein; West Monona, Onawa; Westwood, Sloan; Woodbury Central, Moville.
Class A, District 9: AHSTW, Avoca; Riverside, Oakland; Sidney, Southwest Valley, Corning; St. Albert, Council Bluffs; Tri-Center, Neola.
8-Man: Ar-We-Va, Audubon, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison, Woodbine.
Class 2A, District 9: Atlantic, Clarinda, Des Moines Christian, Greene County, Red Oak, Shenandoah.
Class 3A, District 9: Carroll, Creston-Orient-Macksburg, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central.
