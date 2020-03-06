IGCA releases post-season honors
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their post-season all-district honor teams this week, with the conclusion of the girls state basketball being decided this week in Des Moines.
Logan-Magnolia’s Violet Lapke and Kylie Morrison were selected to the Class 2A, Southwest Iowa All-District squad, with Panthers Head Coach Derek Sonderland being named the Class 2A, Southwest Iowa District Coach of the Year.
Boyer Valley’s Kaitlyn Neilsen was selected to the Class 1A, West Central All-District Team. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Tom Petersen was selected as the Class 1A, West Central District Coach of the Year.
Shown below is a list of players who were honored for their performances this past season.
2020 IGCA All-District Girls Basketball Teams
Class 2A, Southwest District: Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning; Emma Anderson, Woodward-Granger; Payton Beckman, Panorama; Lexie Branning IKM-Manning; Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Kailey Jones, AHSTW; Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; Clair Lauterbauch, Van Meter; Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; Sydney Neal, West Central Valley; Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW; Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr. District Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland, Logan-Magnolia.
Class 1A, West Central District: Zoey Baylor, C-A-M; Macy Emgarten, Exira/EHK; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/EHK; Aleah Hermensen; Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan; Sammi Jahde, C-A-M; Kaitlyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley; Allie Petry, St. Albert; Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va; Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston. District Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
