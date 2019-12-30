Icy road conditions contributed to two accidents on 19th and South Street in Blair Sunday night around 7 p.m.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies, Blair police and Blair Rescue responded to a 2015 Volkswagen sedan that struck a light pole at the corner of 19th and South Street.
According to the report, the Volkswagen, driven by Jose Salinas-Mendoza, 53, of Fremont, was traveling north in the 500 block of South 19th Street when it slid on the snow and ice and struck the pole. Damage to the car was an estimated $10,000. Damage to the pole was $150.
A passenger, Irma Salinas, 51, was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System with minor injuries.
A second vehicle — an SUV — saw the emergency vehicles, turned to avoid the wrecked car and was unable to stop before hitting a pole and ending up in the parking lot of Petromart. There were no injuries in the SUV and it was able to be driven away.
