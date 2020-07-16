While at the bill signing for the fuel tax differential on Tuesday, June 30, Governor Reynolds announced the allocation of an additional $7 million of the Iowa federal CARES Act to fund Iowa’s Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, providing much-needed support to Iowa’s retailers in upgrading their infrastructure to offer higher ethanol blends. Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jim Greif made the following statement.
“After working hard throughout this year’s legislative session, ICGA is thankful and excited Governor Reynolds signed this bill that will provide additional funding to continue to expand access to cleaner-burning, homegrown corn ethanol to consumers across the state. Corn farmers and ethanol producers took a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as fuel demand was slashed. This is welcomed news as this additional funding will expand the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program to the benefit of retailers and consumers across the state, a top legislative priority of ICGA.”
