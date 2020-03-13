IBCA All-Substate teams released
The 2020 Iowa Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball all-substate teams have been released.
Three area players from Harrison County have been honored, including Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor and Boyer Valley’s Lucas Berens and Gavin Reineke.
2020 IBCA All-Substate Teams
Class 1A, Substate 8: Spencer Schorg, Remsen St. Marys, sr.; Sam Rallis, St. Albert, jr.; Garrett Trapp, River Valley, jr.; Ben Thelander, Lawton-Bronson, sr.; Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine, sr.; Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley, sr.; Logan Fiege, West Monona, sr.; Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley, jr. Substate 8 Coach of the Year: Scott and Justin Ruden, Remsen St. Marys.
Class 2A, Substate 8: Jack Tiarks, Treynor, sr.; Jack Stogdill, Treynor, sr.; Malachi Peasley, Panorama, sr.; Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center, jr.; Kyle Berg, Carroll Kuemper, sr.; John Schwarte, Treynor, sr.; Raydden Grobe, AHSTW, soph.; Clayton Akers, AHSTW, sr. Substate 8 Coach of the Year: Scott Rucker, Treynor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.