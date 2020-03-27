Miri Falkenberg, an exchange student at Arlington High School (AHS), said she both expected and didn't expect to have to go back to Germany so soon.
But as precautionary measures and the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease also known as novel coronavirus, began to rise in the U.S. and Nebraska, she was notified by mid-March through her exchange program to begin looking for a flight back to Brunswick.
"It was really hard for me because I didn't realize I had to leave so soon," Falkenberg said March 20. "I'm just trying to spend as much time with friends and my host family as I can."
Along with Falkenberg, several exchange students at Blair High School (BHS) are preparing for the possibility of going back to their home countries or have already gone home. The students at BHS came to the school through Aspect Foundation International Student Exchange.
Local Aspect exchange coordinator and Blair resident Shannon Smithson said three exchange students at BHS had returned home by Wednesday.
"The two remaining students at Blair at this time are Polina from Kazahkstan and Gloria from Belgium," she said.
Smithson said Ester from Norway returned home last week while Volodymyr from Ukraine and Khachatur from Armenia returned home Wednesday morning.
Falkenberg has been living with host family Julie and Don Helms since the beginning of the school year. She participated in a zombie-themed one-act play at the high school in the fall, and she said planned to compete in track at AHS and has made many friends at the school.
"I hope we stay in contact now that I'm leaving, and I think that we will," Falkenberg said.
Julie Helms said since AHS is holding classes online since closing earlier this month and European countries are experiencing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases as well, the family had thought about having Falkenberg stay to the end of the school year. But, she said, when they were notified exchange students were being sent home starting March 21, they knew they had to do what was best for Falkenberg and her family in Germany.
"It's been really hard," Julie said. "We loved having her … It is what it is, along with everything else, and this is just one more thing."
Smithson said Polina and Gloria are still taking eLearning courses through BHS until they are otherwise informed.
"At this time Aspect is hoping students will start the return process with their country of origin because that is typically how the return is scheduled," Smithson said on March 19. "It is also likely that in another week or so the state department may schedule returns themselves."
Several exchange students that began attending BHS in the fall came to the U.S. on a Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) scholarship, a merit-based program overseen by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Smithson also said on March 19 that information regarding the exchange program's direction in regards to COVID-19 had been changing significantly over 48 hours.
Aspect provided information to students, from over 30 countries, and host families earlier this month regarding scheduling flights home and safety for students. The information sent by Aspect detailed how it may take several weeks for students to find flights home due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19 enacted by the U.S. and students' home countries.
Some countries, such as Ecuador, have closed their borders, said the information provided by Aspect to students and families, and those countries are not allowing any international flights including those for their own citizens returning home.
On March 20, Falkenberg said she wasn't sure when she would find a flight home. She said she was packed and prepared to leave for whenever she found a flight.
"There's not many flights to choose from, so I don't know when I'll be leaving, but it will be pretty soon," she said.
Falkenberg said it would be hard to leave her host family so much sooner than she expected.
"I couldn't have a better family, a second family, to live in," she said. "It's really hard to leave them … I enjoyed it so much. I didn't meet one rude person in Arlington."
Helms said her and her family have enjoyed having Falkenberg living with them this year, and having exchange students adds to the educational experience of AHS by providing an avenue to learn about a different culture.
"She's just been a part of our family," Helms said. "I'm sure we'll keep in touch."
