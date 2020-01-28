Stuck on one win since Dec. 30, the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team trailed at Tekamah-Herman on Thursday, 28-19.
The nine-win Tigers were, seemingly, building an insurmountable third-quarter lead against the 1-12 Pioneers. Problem was, coach Allie Schleifer's squad didn't buy their deficit as unconquerable.
“We've talked about being over-believers and knowing that we can do it,” FCHS senior Kennedy Bradburn said.
“I think we just got really determined,” sophomore Tessa Skelton added. “We were like, 'We're not going to let them beat us. We're going to win this.'”
The Pioneers went on an 11-2 run to close the third quarter with Skelton's second buzzer-beating 3-pointer of the game tying the score at 30. From there, one-win Fort Calhoun earned its second with a 46-38 victory over 9-7 Tekamah-Herman.
“We all just came together and we were all really hype,” Pioneers point guard Abbie Anderson said. She scored two buckets at the start of the fourth to put the Tigers on their heels. “I like to use the word hype.”
“They finally believed,” Schleifer noted, coming down from a “hype” finish. “It was just, 'Play hard and win this tonight' and they did it.”
Though Fort Calhoun looked sharper all night, the score, at times, looked a lot like in-game tallies from its 12 losses. After Skelton — who finished in a tie for the team lead with 13 points — pulled the Pioneers within 13-12 with second period jump shot, the Tigers jumped out to a 20-14 lead with time before the half winding down.
Skelton captured momentum back, however, with her first buzzer-beating 3 of the night on a Katie Barta assist. The bucket cut Tekamah's lead to just three at the break.
“(The 3s) were huge energy boosters,” Bradburn said. “Got us so pumped up.”
“They helped us get back in and got us hype,” Skelton added. “But I feel like it was that and the other things going into it. The assists were big.”
Barta again found Skelton on the sophomore's 3 to end the third, which tied the score. Prior to that shot, though, the Pioneers were already rolling with Bradburn free throws and a Rianna Wells layup.
“We all came together as a team and played really good, I thought,” Anderson said, stating the obvious with a wide smile.
FCHS had no better quarter than the fourth when it outscored the home team 16-8, completing a 27-10 stretch after falling behind nine during the third.
“Not going to lie, it's a little intense,” Anderson said of the late game action.
But the Pioneers thrived in it. Skelton and Kinsley Wimer finished with 13 points apiece, while Bradburn had nine and Anderson had five.
“We knew it was going to be a scrappy game and we were just going to have to have lots of energy, work as a team,” Bradburn said. “And we pulled out the win.”
“I'm just so happy for them,” coach Schleifer added. “I can see that confidence has increased now.”
Fort Calhoun hoped to carry it over into Friday's home contest.
“Keeping it going,” Bradburn said when asked what was next. “Conestoga tomorrow.”
Pioneers beat Cougars, too
Bradburn scored 19 points Friday as Fort Calhoun earned its third win of the season. The Pioneers topped Conestoga 43-37 at home with the senior leading the way.
Wimer and Mackenzie Hansen added eight and seven points as Schleifer's team improved to 3-12 overall. Conestoga fell to 2-13 in defeat.
