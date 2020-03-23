Hitchcock Nature Center is hosting an Iowa Department of Natural Resources certified Hunter Education Field Day course on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event is offered in partnership with Pottawattamie County Pheasants Forever. Advance registration is required to attend this Field Day. For more information or to register online, visit www.hunter-ed.com.
Field Day courses are presented by knowledgeable and certified volunteer instructors & Iowa conservation officers. Courses typically last four to five hours and include firearms handling, ethics and responsibility, Iowa hunting laws, and a final exam.
In order to receive certification, a student must successfully complete an Iowa approved online Hunter Education Course prior to registering and attending a field day. To locate an approved Iowa Online Hunter Education Course, visit www.iowadnr.gov/huntered.
Students will be required to provide a field day voucher, received after completion of the online course, to the instructor upon arrival to the field day. Students must also pass the final exam in order to receive certification.
Hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities.
The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, and the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws, and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.
Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.