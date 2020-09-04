A Humphrey man who admitted to numerous burglaries, including three in Washington County, accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.Ryan Peterson, 39, pleaded guilty to burglary, a Class 2A felony. Eight other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Peterson to12 to 18 years in prison. The sentence will be served concurrently with Peterson's sentence in Burt County. Peterson waived a presentence investigation.
Peterson was arrested April 14 in Burt County following a traffic stop. The next day, while being interviewed by detectives from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Blair police, Peterson admitted to burglaries at the Dew Drop Inn in Kennard in January 2019, as well as, St. Francis Borgia Church in Blair and the American Legion Hall in Herman in March and April last year, respectively.
The Dew Drop Inn break-in occurred Jan. 17, where Peterson forced his way through the back door and stole cigarettes, money and tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.