Fort Atkinson State Historical Park will present programs, "Pawnee Involvement from Early Times" by Dr. Eagle T. Knife Chief and "Andrew Talcott's Journey to the Fort" by Don Borcherding on Saturday and "Trip Across County to Camp Coldwater now Fort Snelling" by Don Borcherding on Sunday.
The presentations by the guest speakers are part of Fort Atkinson's bicentennial celebrations and are funded by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
The Nebraska Arts Council is funding Native American Dancing performed by Steve Tamayo on Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend presentations are a few of many funded through grants by Humanities Nebraska (HN). HN awards more than $257,000 in grants each year.
Created in 1973 as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, HN is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of public and academic members. HN funds programs that explore Nebraska's heritage, build community awareness and strengthen our ties to cultural traditions at home and abroad.
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment is a public and private partnership that designates funds to HN for distribution.
