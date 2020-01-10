Running for Armstrong
“I was never a runner.”
That is what Rik Zortman said. But that changed. He has now run more than 5,500 miles in 12 states and one foreign country in nearly three years. Those numbers don’t include the half and full marathons he has run.
He is a veteran and father of four. The youngest, Armstrong, is just three years old. In 2008, Rik was stationed overseas as a contractor when he got word that Armstrong had a seizure.
On emergency leave, Rik found out his son had brain cancer – glioblastoma. Radiation and chemo did not work in Omaha, Neb., so they took Armstrong to Houston where the doctors guessed he had just three to six months to live.
Armstrong lost his battle against cancer on April 9, 2009.
A few weeks later, a high school honored Armstrong with a 5K. Rik participated and decided this might be a way to heal and remember his son pre-cancer.
“He loved to run,” Rik said. “I just decided I am going to run for Armstrong. I did my first half marathon in 2010 and my first full marathon in 2011 in Des Moines.
“I kept running, off and on,” he said.
Rik was exploring his fitness application in 2017 and found that it drew a line tracking where he had been.
“I started thinking GPS could work to my advantage,” he said.
He runs for Armstrong. He runs to bring attention to the stories that should never be forgotten. He runs for those who have battled and for those who are still battling. While he runs, he sketches those warriors’ names with his GPS.
“I learned how to make names,” Rik said. “Some of my first names are pretty horrible.”
His early routes were run in Avoca, but soon he began running in different communities, branching out into Harlan and Council Bluffs. Then he kept running in new cities.
He participated in RAGBRAI and ran in each community and county he passed through after completing the ride in that area.
“I reached out to some of the towns, and some gave me names. I am trying to sketch at least one name in each Iowa County,” he said.
Of the 99 counties in the state, Rik just completed name #884 in the 61st location and the 29th county in Iowa.
But names are not his only sketches. He also sketches words of encouragement, empowerment and hope… with his feet.
To date, he has completed more than 1,300 sketches, earning him the nickname the human Etch-A-Sketch.
Rik ran in Missouri Valley on Sunday, Dec. 22. On that day, he ran in his 59th new location and his 37th Iowa community in his 27th Iowa County. He also passed 1,000 miles on his sketching days.
He sketched the name Olivia for everyone battling cancer named Olivia. Though he has sketched her name before, he said he wanted to make it look nicer.
In the second part of his run, he sketched the word pulse – a reminder that if you are alive today, you should do your best to make it a great day! Live with a purpose.
“When I plan my run, I see the grid, but I don’t see the elevation. Sure enough, I get to Fifth Street, and it goes straight up,” he laughed. “It is fun to plan out, but you never know what will turn up. It is a challenge, that’s for sure.”
Rik began on North Harrison and Erie Streets and completed his first leg at Erie and Eighth Streets, running as far north as Superior.
His second leg began on Superior and Eighth and was completed on Superior and Harrison.
His mission isn’t always a solo one.
“I have had about 10 people run with me. I had four or five run with me overseas. In Avoca, when I lived there, I ran with a lady who had a name to honor– JAFE – and I ran ALEC. That was her son she had lost to cancer in 2005,” Rik said. “It is emotional when I run with someone else to whom it means something. People are invited to come run with me to see.”
Though he mostly sketches the names of childhood cancer warriors, he does take requests.
“Some names are given to me from all over the world, and I will tag them and anyone else who has that name via social media, text message, or on the human Etch-A-Sketch website. I am thankful to do this. It is a tribute, and it is cathartic – part of the grieving process.”
For more on Rik Zortman’s human Etch-A-Sketch journey, go online to runforarmstrong.com or find him on Facebook at Rik Zortman.
